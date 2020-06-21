Apple’s First ARM Macs Will Be The 13-inch MacBook Pro, Redesigned iMac

According to the rumors, Apple is looking to transition from using Intel’s x86 processors to ARM-based processors. This would no doubt be a massive change for Mac users in the future, and as such, Apple is expected to make the transition slowly. We had initially heard that this could come in the form of the revived 12-inch MacBook.

However, that might not necessarily be 100% true. This is according to notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claims that Apple’s first ARM-based Macs will be a bit more ambitious, where they will take the form of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the (alleged) redesigned iMac. According to Kuo, the ARM MacBook Pro will look identical to the current model, and Kuo claims that Apple will apparently discontinue production of the Intel-based model once the ARM models are launched.

As for the iMac, we have heard rumors that Apple could be planning a 23-inch iMac and it seems that the rumors were close. Kuo claims that the redesigned iMac will sport a 24-inch display with an ARM chipset. As for the larger and smaller models, Kuo believes that Apple will still refresh them with Intel processors in the third quarter of the year.

Apple will apparently be moving rather quickly with its transition to ARM, with the analyst claiming that Apple will take 12-18 months to fully transition all of its Macs to ARM starting in 2021. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but check back with us tomorrow during WWDC 2020 for more details (if there are any to be had).

Source: macrumors