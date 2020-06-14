A Battlefield 3 Remaster Rumored To Be In Development

Last year, EA confirmed that for 2020, they will not be releasing a new Battlefield game. However, for those who have been hungering for some new Battlefield content, you could be in luck because according to the rumors, it seems that there could be a remastered version of Battlefield 3 in development.

This rumor comes from a YouTuber called Daqari who claims that the remastered version of Battlefield 3 might be in the works. As PCGamer points out, Daqari has in the past been known for accurately leaking Battlefield information, such as the existence of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, so there is a chance that this latest piece of information could hold some truth to it.

However, since there’s no way of confirming any of this to be true, it should be taken with a grain of salt for now. The video that the YouTuber had originally uploaded to their channel that talked about Battlefield 3’s remaster has since been deleted. We’re not sure if this is because they were wrong about their information and took it down, or if EA might have a hand in it.

Either way, this is pretty much all we know for now and we have no idea if such a game exists or if it will even be released this year, but we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled for more information about the potential game.

