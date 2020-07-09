You Can Now Use The GoPro Hero 8 Black As A Webcam

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more people are working and studying from home, and as such, video conferencing software is on the rise. While most of us have webcams, they aren’t necessarily the best in terms of quality, but thankfully, camera makers have since released software that turns their cameras into higher quality webcams.

Now it looks like GoPro has joined the list of camera makers to offer up software solutions as the company has announced the release of a beta firmware and desktop software. The release of this new firmware and software will basically turn the company’s current flagship camera, the Hero 8 Black, into a full-fledged webcam.

The best part about these official software solutions is that it makes it incredibly easy to use. All users need to do is connect their Hero 8 Black to their computer, run the software, and they’ll be good to go! Right now, the software is only available for the Hero 8 Black and is only available on macOS, but GoPro does note that they are working on a Windows version that will be released later on.

GoPro now joins other camera makers such as Fujifilm, Canon, and Olympus who have all released similar software for their cameras.

