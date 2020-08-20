Lightroom For iOS Bug Wipes 2 Years Worth Of Photos For Users

Advertising

Backing up your files is always a good idea, but sometimes it’s not necessarily the worst idea to have a backup of your backup. This is because sometimes the original backup can fail, get lost, or have the files corrupted, so having another backup is a good idea if those files are particularly important to you.

Unfortunately for Adobe Lightroom users on the iPhone and iPad, it appears that due to a bug in the latest update issued to the app, it seems to have wiped out all photos, presents, and other things like watermark data that were not synced to the cloud already. For some users, this represented about 2 years of work that they have lost. The worst part is that it seems that Adobe cannot do anything about it.

According to one user who posted onto Reddit, “I’ve talked with customer service for 4+ hours over the past 2 days and just a minute ago they told me that the issue has no fix and that these lost photos are unrecoverable. Adobe is unbelievable some times. All I got was a ‘we’re sincerely sorry’ and nothing else. 2+ years of photo edits just gone because of Adobe and all they give is a sorry, lmao.”

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time this has happened. Previously, there was an instance where a bug in Adobe Premiere Pro resulted in a user’s videos getting deleted in which it was estimated that it was $250,000 worth of work lost in the process.

