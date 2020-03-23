Canada And Australia Pull Out Of The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Advertising

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus around the world, many events scheduled to take place this year have been cancelled. While not officially cancelled yet, it was reported earlier this year that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be on the chopping block . Like we said, an official decision has yet to be made, but at least two countries will no longer be participating in it.

Both Canada and Australia have issued separate statements in which they have announced that they will not be sending their athletes to the 2020 games. According to the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee, “While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community. This is not solely about athlete health — it is about public health.”

Ian Chesterman, Australian Team Chef de Mission for Tokyo adds, “It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July. Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them.”

That being said, the IOC seems to be considering postponing the games instead of outright cancelling them. The organization claims that to do so would “destroy the Olympic dreams of 11,000 athletes”, but when the games will be postponed to remains to be seen.

Filed in . Read more about Health and Sports. Source: edition.cnn