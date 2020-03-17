This Retro iPod Toy Is All Kinds Of Crazy Cute

The classic iPod has been discontinued for years now, but there’s no denying how big of an impact the device has had on the world. It changed the way we consumed our music and also helped to lead the rise of digital music. If you love the retro iPod, then you might want to check out this cute toy by Classicbot.

Dubbed the iBoy, this is the retro iPod that has been reimagined as a toy where it comes with a cute face, “arms” and also “ears” that have been designed to look like earphones, and also a pair of legs. It even features a functional rotating click wheel, a trademark feature of the original iPod, also with a chrome finish on the back, similar to how the iPod was designed back in the day.

The toy is also poseable thanks to the use of magnets, where users can easily pose the iBoy in a variety of different poses depending on their preferences and mood. The rest of the toy is made from a glossy ABS plastic, once again, similar to how the original iPod was designed to look and feel.

Classicbot, for those unfamiliar, is a company that is known for creating toys inspired by Apple’s products. The iBoy is currently on Kickstarter trying to raise money to get funded, where it will cost you about $30 if you are interested in getting your hands on it.

