watchOS 7 Will Come With Activity Tracking For Kids

In the past we have seen companies launch smartwatches for kids. It still isn’t particularly common yet, but it seems that this could be a market that Apple wants to tap into. According to a report from 9to5Mac, they have discovered code within iOS 14 that suggests that the next major watchOS update could introduce new kid-friendly features.

One of those features includes activity rings designed for kids. For those unfamiliar, activity rings are a feature of the Apple Watch that shows the wearer how far along they’ve come in their activities, such as exercising, moving, and standing. These rings will be adapted for a new kids mode that will make it more oriented towards children.

In addition to being more kid-friendly, the code also seems to suggest that Apple could allow kids to wear the Apple Watch without necessarily having to own an iphone. As it stands, the Apple Watch requires users to own an iPhone to connect their watch and to pair it. However, with this kids mode, the watch can instead be paired to an iPhone belonging to someone else, like a parent.

The parent will also then be able to keep track of their kid’s activities through their iPhone. We expect that more details about watchOS 7 will be shared at Apple’s WWDC event, which following the coronavirus outbreak, will now be held in a new online format.

