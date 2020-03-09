watchOS 7 Could Finally Be Getting Native Sleep Tracking

Last year, there were rumors that Apple could be working on bringing native sleep tracking support to the Apple Watch. The feature was rumored to be part of an watchOS update, but for whatever reason, perhaps the rumors were wrong, the feature has yet to make an official appearance.

Advertising

However, the good news is that if sleep tracking is a feature you’re looking forward to, then you might want to keep an eye out for the watchOS 7 update. This is because according to 9to5Mac, they have discovered within early iOS 14 code (which has yet to be released), there is evidence that sleep tracking is indeed on its way and could arrive in the watchOS 7 update.

That being said, as it stands there already exists apps for the Apple Watch that support sleep tracking. However, some of these apps are paid apps that we’re sure some users aren’t to keen on spending their money on, so having a native sleep tracker built into the watch’s operating system itself would be ideal.

Apple has yet to officially comment on the feature, despite the company seemingly having leaked the Sleep app for the Apple Watch back in 2019. We’re not sure why the company did not launch the feature last year, but we suppose better late than never. watchOS 7 should be officially announced at WWDC 2020, assuming that the event isn’t cancelled.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Watch, Health, Smartwatch, Watchos and Wearable Tech. Source: 9to5mac