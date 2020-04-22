Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro Could Soon Be Coming To The iPad Pro

According to a recent tweet by Jon Prosser, it was suggested that Apple’s Xcode environment could soon be coming to iOS devices. This means that if true, it would allow developers to code directly on iOS devices like the iPad. In a follow-up tweet, Prosser not only reasserts his confidence in his original tweet, but reveals additional details as well.

In his latest tweet, Prosser goes on to claim that not only will Xcode be coming to iOS devices, but apps such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro could also soon find their way onto the iPad Pro in the next year or so. Prosser notes that it is unclear in what capacity these apps will come in due to potential limitations of RAM, but he believes that it will happen.

That being said, we don’t believe it is a particularly outlandish claim. Adobe has previously brought some of its photo-editing apps onto the iPad where they have redesigned it from scratch to optimize it for Apple’s hardware. We imagine that the same could be done for Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro as well.

I am now 100% confident that FCPX, Logic Pro & Xcode are coming to iPad Pro. I cannot confidently say to what capacity, or with what limitations due to RAM management — but it’s happening within the next year or so. You can choose to trust me on that, or not, I suppose 🤷🏼‍♂️😂 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 22, 2020

Plus, given that there have been rumors that Apple could eventually make the switch to ARM-based Mac computers, it’s not a stretch to think that Apple could be preparing to make some of its productivity apps compatible with ARM chipsets as well. Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but hopefully more details will emerge in the coming months.

