Tesla Shows Off Prototype Ventilator Built Using Model 3 Parts

Many companies around the world are doing their part in helping combat the coronavirus outbreak. Some companies are leveraging their manufacturing and production facilities to help create medical equipment used by hospitals, and it looks like Tesla is gearing up to join in the battle as well.

In a recent video shared on YouTube, it looks like the engineers at Tesla have put together a prototype ventilator in which it is being built from repurposed Model 3 and other electric car components and parts. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk had previously said that the company would start producing ventilators if there was a need for it, and it looks like the company is already working on it.

Some of the components used by Tesla includes the Model 3’s infotainment system which is used to power the car’s computer, which in turn controls the airflow manifold. There is also a suspension air tank which will be used as an oxygen mixing chamber, and the Model 3’s touchscreen will also be used as a controller for the ventilator.

Like we said, other companies are already doing their part, such as Ford who will be working with other companies like GE and 3M to produce ventilators and respirators. GM has also announced that they will be using their production facilities to help produce as many as 50,000 face masks a day which will be used by frontliners.

Source: techcrunch