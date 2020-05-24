Worrying Rumor Suggests Apple Hasn’t Given Up On Its Butterfly Keyboard Yet

With Apple updating the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the company had officially purged its laptop lineup of the butterfly keyboard and brought back the more reliable scissor switch keyboard. It felt like Apple was quietly acknowledging that they made a mistake with the butterfly keyboards and that they were done with it once and for all.

Advertising

However, according to a tweet by leakster @L0vetodream, they claim that might not necessarily be the case. The tweet claims that Apple has not given up on the butterfly keyboard yet and are working to improve the structure and that there is a chance it could come back again in the future.

For those unfamiliar, the butterfly keyboard mechanism was introduced several years ago in Apple’s attempt at reinventing the laptop keyboard. However, it proved to be disastrous as there were numerous reports of the keyboard failing along with lawsuits filed against the company over keyboard issues.

apple did not give up on butterfly keyboard, they are trying to improve on the structure, and solve the issue, we might see it comes back again in future. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 22, 2020

Apple finally rectified it in 2019 with the 16-inch MacBook Pro which brought back a more familiar scissor switch design, before updating its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with the keyboard earlier this year. Even Apple’s iPad Pro with its new Magic Keyboard accessory opted to use the same design. Take this rumor with a grain of salt for now, but this is one of those rumors that we’re hoping isn’t true.

Filed in . Read more about Keyboards, Laptops, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro.