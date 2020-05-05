Microsoft Outlook For iOS Finally Lets Users Ignore Conversations

When sending emails to multiple users at once, it is more common than not that you’ll end up getting pinged by the same email the entire day as users hit “reply all”. This can be distracting and sometimes can derail your productivity, but the good news for iOS users is that you will now be able to ignore all that chatter.

In an update to the Outlook app for the iPhone and iPad, Microsoft is finally bringing the ability for users to “Ignore Conversation”. For those unfamiliar, a “conversation” is what Microsoft uses to refer to a chain of emails from the first conversation all the way to the last reply which contain the same email subject.

According to Microsoft, “Sick of that company-wide email that everyone is still replying all to? So are we. Stay focused on what’s important by getting it and all future replies out of your inbox and straight into deleted items with our new Ignore Conversation feature.” As it has been pointed out, ignoring these conversations is a feature that has actually been available on other platforms that Outlook has existed on, but it looks like it is finally available on iOS devices.

The update should already be live, so if you haven’t updated your Outlook app for your iPhone or iPad yet, then you should probably do so. The latest version of Outlook can be found on the App Store. You can also check out our guide on how to manually update iOS apps.

