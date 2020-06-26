Google’s Interest In AR Headsets Could Still Be Very Much Alive And Well

Several years ago, Google surprised everyone with the announcement of Google Glasses, complete with a fancy introduction video that was honestly, impressive. However, while the tech and concept was impressive, it failed to catch on in the mainstream, and as such, the project was eventually killed off for the most part.

However, it seems that Google hasn’t completely given up on AR wearables just yet because according to a report from The Globe and Mail (paywall), Google’s parent company Alphabet is apparently in the process of acquiring a Canadian company by the name of North who specializes in creating AR glasses.

The company’s first pair of AR glasses came in the form of a device called the Focals AR that looked like a regular pair of glasses, but came with AR features. It was initially sold for $999, but the company later reduced it by almost more than half, although it seems that despite the price cut, they were reported to have only sold less than 1,000 pairs.

Alphabet’s acquisition of the company, if true, does seem to signal that they might be ready to revisit the technology again, and the timing couldn’t be better. This is because we have been hearing rumors that even Apple could be getting in on the tech, and that depending on who you ask, it could be arriving as soon as 2021 or in 2022.

