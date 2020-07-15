A Bunch Of Twitter Accounts Are Being Hacked To Advertise Bitcoin Scams

Advertising

If you’ve been browsing Twitter and have come across several posts by big brand accounts or high profile users advertising a bitcoin giveaway, you should probably ignore those. This is because there seems to be a spate of Twitter hacks that have been going around where these high profile accounts are being taken over to advertise a bitcoin scam.

Some of the accounts that have been hacked and taken over include Uber, Apple, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Barack Obama, and more, just to name a few. What’s particularly smart about these hacks is that they have worded this bitcoin “giveaway” a bit differently from account to account to make it seem less spammy, but do take note that none of this is legit and it isn’t coming from the people or companies behind these accounts.

It has been suggested that these hacks have occurred due to a zero day exploit that is being taken advantage of, and that the hacker (or hackers) might actually have full access to Twitter’s backend. Twitter has since responded to these hacks in a statement that reads, “We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

It has also been estimated that the hackers behind this scam could have earned as much as $100,000 during the first few hours of their account takeovers.

Filed in . Read more about Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Hack, Security and Twitter. Source: wired