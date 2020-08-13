Spotify Applauds Epic’s Decision To ‘Take A Stand’ Against Apple

Advertising

It was reported earlier that Apple had removed Epic’s Fortnite from the App Store . This was due to Epic’s decision to try and circumvent Apple’s in-app purchasing system in which Epic would have to pay Apple a cut of 30%. To get around that, Epic introduced a direct payment system within the iOS app that would pay Epic directly.

Epic has since sued Apple over that, and now it looks like Epic might have found an ally in Spotify. In a statement made to Recode’s Peter Kafka, Spotify basically announced that they supported Epic’s decision in “taking a stand” against Apple’s alleged “unfair practices”.

According to Spotify, “We applaud Epic Games’ decision to take a stand against Apple and shed further light on Apple’s abuse of its dominant position. Apple’s unfair practices have disadvantaged competitors and deprived consumers for far too long. The stakes for consumers and app developers large and small couldn’t be higher and ensuring that the iOS platform operates competitively and fairly is an urgent task with far-reaching implications.”

Spotify has in the past expressed their dissatisfaction with the App Store and the cut that Apple takes from developers for in-app purchases, so it doesn’t really come as a surprise that they are standing with Epic on this matter. It is still too early to tell how all of this will play out, but in the meantime if you do not already own Fortnite on your iOS device, it looks like you’ll have to wait until this mess is settled before you’ll be able to download the game.

