Google Takes A More Sobre Approach In 2020, Will Skip April Fool’s Joke This Year

Advertising

The world is currently facing an unprecedented crisis with the coronavirus outbreak. Many people are currently sick and dying, and as a result of people being forced to isolate themselves, some businesses have shut down or temporarily suspended their operations. Some people have even lost their jobs.

Perhaps realizing that this might not be the best time for jokes (some might argue that some levity could help with the situation), Google is reported to be skipping out on this year’s April Fool’s joke. This is according to an internal email obtained by Business Insider in which Google has told its employees to put a hold on any April Fool’s jokes they might have planned.

According to the email, “We’ve already stopped any centralized April Fool’s efforts but realize there may be smaller projects within teams that we don’t know about. Please suss out those efforts and make sure your teams pause on any jokes they may have planned — internally or externally.”

Google typically takes part in April Fool’s every year, where they launch joke products and services. However, it seems that maybe out of respect to the seriousness of the situation and maybe not to add to any misinformation that’s floating out there, the company could be skipping it. Either way, we’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus and Google. Source: businessinsider