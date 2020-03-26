Apple Could Bring Face ID To Future MacBooks And iMacs

While Touch ID has been used in Apple’s iPhones and iPads for several years, it took Apple a while before the feature was brought over to its MacBooks. Apple later switched to Face ID, so we imagine that it wouldn’t be entirely out of the question for the company to introduce a similar feature to its computers as well.

Turns out that this is something that Apple is eyeing, or at least that’s what a patent seems to suggest. According to the patent, discovered by AppleInsider, it seems that Apple is exploring the idea of putting Face ID into its computers, like the MacBook laptops and its iMac desktop computers.

According to the patent’s description, Apple talks about how our computers contain sensitive information, and to protect this information from unauthorized users, security measures should be put into place. The patent doesn’t explicitly mention face recognition, but it does talk about a system that can detect patterns based on an emitted light that is reflected off an object, like the user.

Whether or not this patent becomes a reality remains to be seen, but given that Apple’s MacBooks and iMacs come with built-in webcams, it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to think that they could incorporate Face ID sensors into their computers in the future.

