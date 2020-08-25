Apple Could Launch A ‘Less Ambitious’ AirPower

A report from last week suggested that Apple could be bringing back the AirPower wireless charging mat. Now it looks like a new report from Bloomberg is corroborating those claims with some additional details, namely how this new AirPower wireless charging mat could be a “less ambitious” version of the original.

It is unclear what they might mean by that. For those unfamiliar, one of the unique selling points of the original AirPower was that you could place a device anywhere on the mat and it would charge. This is thanks to the design and placement of the coils that would overlap each other, thus eliminating any dead zones which is what some charging mats have.

However, during the development process, there were rumors claiming that Apple had run into technical difficulties and that they were facing issues with overheating, which ultimately led to the project supposedly being cancelled. It is possible that this new AirPower could simply be a smaller version of the original and could only support one device at a time.

With Apple rumored to eventually transition the iPhone to a completely port-free design, it would make sense that Apple would want to nail wireless charging before making a potentially controversial move. Take it with a grain of salt, but hopefully Apple will have more details to share in the coming months.

