Apple Is Adamant That They Will Not Make An Exception For Epic

If you thought that maybe Apple and Epic would come to some kind of settlement agreement over Fortnite soon, think again. In a statement released to The Verge, it seems that Apple has no plan to make an exception for a company like Epic, whose Fortnite title was bringing in a ton of money for the company due to in-app purchases.

According to the statement, “The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world.”

Apple adds, “We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won’t make an exception for Epic because we don’t think it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers.”

Apple has since removed Fortnite from the App Store which prompted Epic to file a lawsuit against them. Epic is also claiming that Apple is retaliating by removing Epic’s access to developer tools which could have a negative impact on other Epic games as well as games that are powered by the Unreal Engine Epic.

