Apple’s AirPower Could Be Relaunched In Multiple Sizes

Last year, Apple announced that they would no longer be launching its AirPower wireless charging mat. This was reportedly due to the various technical hurdles that Apple could not overcome, such as overheating. However, recently there have been rumors suggesting that Apple is back at the drawing board and that the project might not be completely dead.

Now in a tweet by @choco_bit, the latest rumors are now claiming that the AirPower could be relaunched in two different sizes. One size is rumored to be the original AirPower that can charge multiple devices at once, while the other is said to be a smaller AirPower that can only charge a single device.

For those who haven’t been following the news, one of the alleged reasons why the AirPower was cancelled was due to it overheating. This is because Apple was trying to create a wireless charger with multiple charging coils that would allow devices to charge regardless of where it was placed on the mat. This is versus current charging pads that require users to place their device directly over the coil.

So looks like C68 and C26 are both Airpower mats in testing. C68 from @jon_prosser is the bigger one, and C26 is smaller single device one (thanks @lwq1992 for confirming) — Fudge (@choco_bit) April 19, 2020

Unfortunately, it apparently resulted in it overheating, but a tweet last week revealed that Apple was exploring the idea of using the A11 chipset to better manage the heat. That being said, while Apple could be revisiting the project, it is still possible that they could still cancel it, so take it with a grain of salt for now and maybe don’t get your hopes up just yet.

