‘Apple One’ Subscription Bundle Could Be In The Works

Apple has various subscription services under its belt at the moment. However, all these subscriptions are sold separately, which when added together can be rather pricey, but it seems that Apple is hoping to take out some of that bite with a subscription bundle that could combine various services together at a cheaper rate.

Advertising

This is according to a report from Bloomberg who claims that the bundle, known as Apple One internally, could come in a variety of tiers. The base tier will most likely bundle Apple Music together with Apple TV+, while other tiers could see the inclusion of Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and also iCloud.

Bloomberg also claims that Apple might actually introduce a new fitness subscription similar to Peloton, although we’re not sure what this might include, but presumably it would be access to various fitness and workout videos. There is no word on pricing just yet, but Bloomberg expects that these bundles could be announced alongside the iPhone 12, which last we heard could be taking place this October.

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but this is actually not the first time we’re hearing about an Apple subscription bundle. It was reported back in 2019 that such a bundle could make an appearance in 2020, and if this report is accurate, we could be learning about it pretty soon.

Filed in . Read more about Apple arcade, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV, Entertainment, Icloud, Movies and Music. Source: bloomberg